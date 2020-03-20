8 people arrested in California for reselling toilet paper and hand sanitizer at ridiculous prices

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says deputies have been monitoring multiple online websites in person-to-person sales where people were selling products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at insanely high prices.

Governor Whitmer signed an order on March 20 that would make minor clarifications to her executive order that temporarily imposed enhanced restrictions on price gouging.

If a person has purchased an item from a retailer, the person must not resell that product in the state at a price more than twenty percent higher than the purchase price at which they acquired the product, according to the order unless it is not an emergency supply or more than $1,000.

The only exception is if an individual can prove the price increase is attributable to an increase in coast of bringing the product to market or an extraordinary discount was in effect as of March 9.

These restrictions take place immediately and will remain in place until April 16.

