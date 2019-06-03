Tuscola County officials got what they asked for: a state of emergency declaration.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she will make state funds available to Tuscola County to help with repairs after heavy and widespread flooding on May 25.
“I want to thank the emergency responders and others who have worked diligently to keep residents safe throughout this flooding incident,” said Governor Whitmer.
The flooding caused damage to infrastructure and private property.
Tuscola County officials delcared a local emergency last week and asked Governor Whitmer to declare a state emergency as well.
READ MORE: Tuscola County declares state of emergency
The entire month of May was extra rainy for Tuscola County and some farmers said it put them behind schedule.
Rainy month puts local farmers behind planting schedule
