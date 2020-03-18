Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to expand childcare services for “essential workforce.”
The order is aimed at helping health care workers, first responders and other members of the essential workforce with help caring for their children during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Executive Order 2020-16 allows the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to issue expedited provisional licenses to childcare centers. It allows employers, such as hospitals, to operate a disaster relief childcare center for their employees. It also allows public and nonpublic schools to be used for maintaining a disaster relief childcare center.
“Our health care workers and everyone who’s providing emergency medical services are doing incredible work to help us fight COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action to expand capacity for childcare services for these critical frontline workers.”
Intermediate school districts have been asked to coordinate partnerships between schools, employers and childcare facilities.
All disaster relief childcare centers will be required to do health evaluations on anyone at their facility each time they enter.
