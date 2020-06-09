Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending childcare services for “essential workforce.”
The order is aimed at helping health care workers, first responders and other members of the essential workforce with help caring for their children during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Executive Order 2020-16 allows the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to issue expedited provisional licenses to childcare centers. It allows employers, such as hospitals, to operate a disaster relief childcare center for their employees. It also allows public and nonpublic schools to be used for maintaining a disaster relief childcare center.
The new order, 2020-117, continues to ensure the availability of child care services for health care workers, first responders and other workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The real heroes of this crisis are the medical workers, first responders and other essential workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day and it’s important to ensure they have child care services available to them,” Whitmer said. “We owe it to them to do what we can to continue to stop the spread of the virus so we can safely reopen our economy.”
Intermediate school districts have been asked to coordinate partnerships between schools, employers and childcare facilities.
All disaster relief childcare centers will be required to do health evaluations on anyone at their facility each time they enter.
The ordercontinues through July 7.
