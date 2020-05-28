Governor Whitmer outlined how state funds have been used during the COVID-19 pandemic in a press conference on May 28.
Whitmer listed the following ways funding has been spent to help keep Michiganders safe from the virus:
- Hospitals: $25M
- Direct care workers: $22.8M
- Nursing homes: $3.4M
- Federally qualified health systems: $5 M
- Community health grants: $5M
- PPE, hospital gowns, ventilators, sanitizer, N95 masks, hospital beds: $251M
The governor also outlined how money has been spent to support working families and small businesses:
- Childcare: $101M
- Unemployment: $8.5 billion paid to Michigan workers
- Small businesses that retooled: $1M
- Small business relief grants: $10M
- Bars and restaurants: $3.3M
State Budget Director Chris Kolb announced in the press conference that the state has had a revenue loss of $6.2 billion due to the pandemic.
He said the state is looking at everything in the state budget to take measures to recover, but also said there is no way to dig out of the loss just by looking at the budget.
“This is as bad, if not worse, as the great depression,” said Kolb.
Governor Whitmer announced last week that she will take a 10% pay cut and her cabinet will take a 5% pay cut to assist in the budget cut measures.
Whitmer also outlined priorities including education, literacy programs, worker protections and funding for sick and family leave.
When asked, the governor said the priorities do not mean these areas will not see budget cuts.
