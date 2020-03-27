Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on March 27 to push all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan to July 2020.
State of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax returns and payments due on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15. Other state cities with income taxes due on April 15 will now be due on July 15 while cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31.
“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”
The IRS also changed its deadline to July 15 to provide tax assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our priority is for you to focus on your health, safety and welfare during this emergency,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers now have more time to file their state and city income taxes. However, if you are entitled to a refund, please don’t wait to file your taxes so you can receive that refund.”
Taxpayers can go to here to learn about available options for e-filing.
