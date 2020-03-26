Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked President Donald Trump to provide more resources, services, and equipment to Michiganders affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I’m hopeful that the president will grant my request for a major disaster declaration in full," Whitmer said.
According to her, Michigan has the 5th highest number of positive cases in the country.
The state has also secured more than 13 million N-95 masks, 226,000 surgical masks, 35,000 hospital gowns, more than four million gloves, nearly 100,000 face shields, 250 beds, and thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer.
"We've done this by making deals with companies outside of Michigan and working with great Michiganders and businesses to meet this need."
But it's still not enough.
"We know that many of our hospitals, particularly in southeast Michigan are at or near capacity," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Khaldun says because of this pandemic, hospitals outside of southeast Michigan are being asked to serve as relief hospitals.
Meaning they will offer at least 10 percent of their usual bed capacity, to accept patients from other hospitals that are overwhelmed.
And Khaldun says this will also help in providing more testing for patients affected by the virus.
"We also have additional hospitals coming onboard to be able to test every week,” she said. “And we also know there are several local leaders who are stepping up and developing additional testing sites so that people are able to get a test easily without having to go to an emergency department."
