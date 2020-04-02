LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is probably a month away from reaching the apex of the coronavirus outbreak that already has infected at least 9,300 people and contributed to the deaths of 337 in the state.
She said Thursday that everyone must act as though we could be carrying the virus and stay home because just one person with it can infect another 40.
Positive cases of COVID-19 in Detroit alone jumped by 477 and virus-related deaths rose by 14 on Thursday.áMichigan has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with the vast majority of its cases coming from in and around Detroit.
