Governor Whitmer signed on a bill on March 25 that temporarily allows the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.
The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.
Administrative hearing notifications, normally made in person, temporarily can be made by mail or email under the order.
“Michigan’s workforce is making unprecedented sacrifices as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “Through video conferencing and other electronic means, this order will allow us to continue addressing disputes in the workplace and ensure we are meeting the needs of those filing for unemployment benefits during this challenging time.”
