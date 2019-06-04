Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed Michigan Senate Bills 106 and 155, which clarify that it is illegal to sell e-cigarettes and other non-traditional nicotine products to minors.
In her signing message to the Legislature, Governor Whitmer criticized the legislation for not going far enough to protect minors from nicotine addiction.
Gov. Whitmer called it “a mistake” to separate e-cigarettes from the Youth Tobacco Act’s definition of “tobacco products.”
In 2018, 21% of American high school students and 5% of middle school students reported having used e-cigarettes or other vape products in the last 30 days.
Gov. Whitmer says she also wants to raise the legal age for purchasing these products to 21, curtail internet sales of e-cigarettes, and ban the marketing of all tobacco products to children.
The American Heart Association and partner organizations expressed disappointment that Governor Whitmer signed the bills which they consider too weak. They say state lawmakers failed to pass legislation to define e-cigarettes as tobacco products.
They also want financial disincentives for e-cigarette purchases, removal from public spaces, and restrictions on marketing directed specifically towards children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.