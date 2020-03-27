Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order encouraging Michigan residents to vote absentee by allowing the Department of State to assist local jurisdictions in mailing absentee ballots directly to new registrants.
Under the order, local juristictions will need to keep at least one polling place open for those who wish to vote in-person or unable to vote by mail in the May 5 election.
“While we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to encourage Michiganders to stay home and stay safe,” Governor Whitmer said. “The fewer people we have lining up at polling places the better, ensuring Michiganders safely practice social distancing while allowing them to safely exercise their right to vote in local elections.”
Michigan residents who wish to register to vote in the May 5 election are strongly encouraged to do so by April 20 online here.
“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for recognizing the critical need to protect public health while ensuring Michigan citizens are able to exercise their fundamental right as voters in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Our sharpest tool to ensure citizens do not have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health is the constitutional right they have to vote by mail, which voters themselves enshrined in our state constitution in 2018.”
