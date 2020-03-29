Governor Whitmer signed an executive order on March 29 that relaxes the scope of practice laws to give hospitals and other healthcare facilities the flexibility they need to successfully deploy deploy qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to combat COVID-19.
The order also protects hospitals and healthcare workers from liability for taking steps to protect Michigan residents during an emergency.
“Michigan’s dedicated health care professionals continue putting their lives on the line every day during this unprecedented crisis, and we must do everything we can to empower them to do their jobs,” Governor Whitmer said. “This executive order temporarily sets aside some existing rules to allow qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat COVID-19 patients and help slow the spread of this virus in every corner of our state.”
You can review the order here.
