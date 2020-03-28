Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order calling for water reconnections statewide to ensure at-risk households have access to clean water for hand washing and sanitation.
The $2 million restart grant program will help community comply with the order.
“This is a critical step both for the health of families living without a reliable water source, and for slowing the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Whitmer. “We continue to work to provide all Michiganders – regardless of their geography or income level – the tools they need to keep themselves and their communities protected.”
The order requires public water suppliers to immediately identify residences in their service area that do not currently have water service, and to make best efforts to restore service to homes where the service has been disconnected due to non-payment or damaged infrastructure.
The order does not absolve anyone from past due bills, and is effective for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
The order will provided limited grants to communities based on available funds.
Requirements for the grant include:
- Communities must provide a preliminary spending plan, including the estimated number of homes to be reconnected and estimated average cost per home, prior to the grant being initiated.
- If lead lines are being replaced as part of the reconnection, the entire line must be replaced.
- EGLE will reimburse up to $5,000 for reconnection, line replacement, and restoration per home. Exceptions to the cap can be requested for homes needing more extensive work. Exceptions must be authorized by EGLE.
- The community must assure that the plumbers conduct appropriate flushing and provide communication to residents on the importance of flushing and use of filters if needed.
- A 25 percent local match is required.
- Grant funds will be provided on a reimbursement basis upon receipt of appropriate supporting documentation.
“Michiganders need clean water in their homes now more than ever to protect their health and slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands,” said Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “MDHHS is pleased to work to help connect families to critical services and remove barriers to good health practices.”
The full executive order can be viewed here.
