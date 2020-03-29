Governor Whitmer signed an executive order on March 29 that protects vulnerable populations in Michigan's county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order details protocol that has been adopted by the Michigan Department of Corrections that county jails and local lockups are strongly encouraged to adopt.
The order also temporarily suspends transfers into and from MDOC facilities until risk-reduction protocols are in place. It also suspends provisions of the Jail Overcrowding Emergency Act to allow local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety.
The order also makes a strong recommendation for juvenile detention centers across the state to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in the facilities.
“The health and safety of all Michiganders remains our top priority during this public health crisis and that includes those incarcerated in our jails and juvenile detention centers,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is challenging for inmates and employees to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this Executive Order will put commonsense protocols into place to protect our jail and juvenile detention center populations.”
Risk-reduction protocols in the executive order include:
- Screening everyone who enters or leaves a facility, including staff, offenders and vendors.
- Restricting all visits, except for attorney-related visits.
- Limiting off-site appointments except for urgent or emergency medical treatment.
- Developing and implementing a protocol for incarcerated persons with COVID-19 symptoms.
- Providing appropriate personal protection equipment to all staff as recommended by the CDC to the fullest extent possible.
- Instituting stringent cleaning of all areas and surfaces on a regular and ongoing basis.
- Ensuring access to adequate personal-hygiene supplies.
- Practicing social distancing in all programs and classrooms.
- Minimizing crowding.
MDOC will monitor the risk of the spread of COVID-19 to the prison population every seven days and can life the temporary suspension of transfer when sufficient risk-reduction protocols are in place.
Those identified by the order as potentially eligible for early release from jails or local lockups include inmates who are aging or those with chronic conditions, pregnant women or people nearing their release date, and anyone incarcerated for a traffic violation and failure to appear or failure to pay.
