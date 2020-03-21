Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on March 21 to close hair, nail and tanning salons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order said that all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close.
The order starts on March 22 at 9 a.m. and remains until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."
