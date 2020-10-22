Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive that requires state workplaces to have a plan to protect employees.
Executive directive 2020-11 requires state workplaces to submit plans to protect the nearly 50,000 state employees as they return to work.
“Our state employees’ tireless efforts on our behalf have saved lives and protected our most vulnerable communities, and we must ensure that when they return to work, they can feel safe from the spread of COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “This executive directive will ensure that every state workplace implements strict safety measures to protect our state employees, their families, and Michiganders everywhere from this virus.”
Each state department director and autonomous agency head will be required to develop policies and procedures to be complaint with guidance, regulations, and orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other agencies with authority to regulate the safety of state workplaces.
The return-to-work policies must address personal protective equipment, social distancing, cleaning, employee screening, work areas and communication to employees.
