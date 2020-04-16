The Midwest governors announced a partnership to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.
The governors include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. Eric Holcomb, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governors made the announcement on Thursday, April 16.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet," the governors said in a press release.
Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in close coordination to reopen their economies, the press release said.
"We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protect families from the spread of COVID-19. Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens. We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education," the governors said.
The governors said they will examine the following four factors when determining when to reopen the economy:
- Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
- Enhanced ability to test and trace
- Sufficient healthcare capacity to handle resurgence
- Best practices for social distancing in the workplace
“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.," the governors said.
