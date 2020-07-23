Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending protections for people in long-term care facilities.
Order 2020-156 extends restrictions on visitations at health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.
“We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable citizens from the spread of this virus,” Whitmer said. “This executive order protects more long-term care facility residents and staff, including the most vulnerable residents in our nursing homes."
The order allows Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to gradually re-open visitation if circumstances permit.
The order is in effect until August 31.
"I know seniors and their families are making sacrifices every day during this crisis," Whitmer said. "Moving forward, I will work closely with the Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force to protect our most vulnerable communities, the heroes on the front lines, and our families from this virus.”
