The governors of Michigan, New York and Washington are asking the Trump administration for guidance on whether states can provide unemployment benefits to federal employees who are working without pay during the shutdown.
Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo and Jay Inslee -- all Democrats -- issued a joint statement Friday. They say their states are providing unemployment benefits to furloughed federal workers, but federal regulations prevent them from giving the same assistance to those who continue to work without pay.
They are calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to provide "clear, unambiguous guidance" on whether the rules can be waived. They say there is no "rational justification" to deny workers the same short-term relief that furloughed employees can receive.
“These dedicated public servants need our help to ensure they can survive the shutdown without losing their homes or their ability to support themselves and their families,” said Whitmer. “It’s time for Secretary Acosta to do the right thing and waive these rules so states like Michigan can give federal workers who are forced to work without pay the support they need to get by during this stressful time.”
The shutdown, the longest ever, entered its 28th day Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.