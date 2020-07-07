In response to graffiti scrawled on a local roadway saying, “Shoot Cops”, a Michigan sheriff’s office said, “We will always put our life in danger to save yours.”
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received several messages regarding the graffiti that was found on a sign and road in the county. The department said the vandals defaced public property, and that is a crime. They are asking anyone that has information on the crime to call them at 989-348-6341.
But following that, they posted the following message:
To the good citizens of Crawford County. Thank you for all of your support and words of kindness in regards to the events around this great nation. And your response to the harshness of the words painted where all can see is solid proof that there are more good citizens that respect and understand the role of a police officer than those that don't Thank you.
We will always respond to your calls. We will always put our life in danger to save yours. We will always try everything within our power to save your life or the life of your family members. We do not require a thank you, or that you even acknowledge our efforts. We will continue to hold our heads up and professionally do the job that we have been hired to do. We will not buckle to any presumed peer pressure, bullying, threats of violence, or presumed opinions that there are more against law and order and our American way than those who support our way of life. We are not afraid.
To the artist, we will save your life as well.
God Bless
Sheriff K
