A Grand Blanc High School alum has gone viral for a baseball jersey reveal he did with his school, Liberty University.
The video starring Dylan Cumming, a Grand Blanc alum and senior at Liberty University, was posted to Twitter on Thursday. It has since been viewed more than 2 million times.
You can watch the video below.
Now this is how you do a jersey reveal @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/Q8MbQs5b4Z— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2022
