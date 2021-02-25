The Grand Blanc High School boys’ varsity basketball team is in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case.
“We are following the guidance of the Genesee County Health Department and the team has been advised to quarantine and will return to practice on March 3,” Grand Blanc High School Athletic Director Jerrod Dohm said.
The quarantine has led to the postponement of the next three basketball games on the team’s schedule.
“We are currently working with the opposing teams impacted to find new dates for those competitions after quarantines have been completed. Arthur Hill has been rescheduled for March 18. We are still trying to reschedule two games with Beecher and Lapeer,” Dohm said.
