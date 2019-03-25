A Grand Blanc software company is hosting a competitive software coding competition in May where the first-place winner will receive $1,000.
The Spud Coder Challenge is a competitive software coding competition that will be held on Sat. May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spud Software located in Grand Blanc.
The Spud Coder Challenge is Spud Software’s coding competition that puts beginner level programmer’s skills to the test.
The event is a one-day, 6-hour contest with multiple programming tasks. Each component allows participants to demonstrate their talents working through challenges for a final grand prize of $1,000. There is a $500 and $250 prize for second and third place winners.
Registration is open to coders over 18, and there is no full-time programming experience necessary. Everyone who registers will enjoy pizza and soft drinks throughout the competition, and the first 20 qualified competitors will receive a free commemorative t-shirt.
The focus for the Spud Coder Challenge is to engage entry-level software developers that have never had a full-time programming job with problem-solving and basic coding skills and assess their suitability for the industry.
To learn more and to register, click here.
