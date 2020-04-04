Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation has decided to close one of its parks due to COVID-19 concerns.
Effective at noon on Saturday, April 4, the following temporary restrictions will go into effect at Creasy Bicentennial Park until it is safe and poses no threat to the public:
- All playgrounds will continue to remain close
- All modern restrooms and pavilions will continue to remain closed
- The Senior Center will continue to remain closed
- The dog park will close
- The multi-use court, basketball, and volleyball courts will close
- Organized groups, gatherings, athletic practices, and pick-up games are prohibited
- All classes, activities, leagues, and rentals for both the Recreation Division and Senior Center will remain postponed until we receive further guidance from the State and work with community partners
The city said passive recreation activities can continue in the park while actively practicing social distancing.
Residents can still walk, run or cycle the multi-use path, hiking trails or park roads.
The city asks that residents who come across someone else to please remember to maintain at least six feet of distance. They said residents are also allowed to enjoy their favorite book under one of the many trees.
For more information, contact 810-694-0101.
