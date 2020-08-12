Grand Blanc Community Schools is considering beginning the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.
The Grand Blanc Board of Education has a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 where they are expected to discuss the possibility of remote learning.
The district paused most of its registration activities until after the meeting.
"If you were waiting on a response from the Bobcat Virtual program, please know that the program will continue as planned and we will be giving families more time to make their selections based on any new information that becomes available this week," Superintendent Clarence Garner said in a letter to parents on Aug. 11.
