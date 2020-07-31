Grand Blanc Community Schools
Source: WNEM

Grand Blanc Community Schools released their back to school plan for the upcoming fall. 

The plan outlines their protocol for in-person learning, but also provides a fully-virtual option for parents that want to keep their students at home. 

If the state is in phases one through three, the students will be fully remote no matter what. If the state is in phase four, there will be a hybrid learning experience. If the state is in phases five to six, students will be face-to-face full time. 

The plan also says students will be spaced out as much as possible and that face coverings must be worn by all staff, students and visitors where six feet distance isn't possible. 

The plan also staggers start and end times to keep less kids on a bus at a time. 

You can read the full plan here

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.