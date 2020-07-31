Grand Blanc Community Schools released their back to school plan for the upcoming fall.
The plan outlines their protocol for in-person learning, but also provides a fully-virtual option for parents that want to keep their students at home.
If the state is in phases one through three, the students will be fully remote no matter what. If the state is in phase four, there will be a hybrid learning experience. If the state is in phases five to six, students will be face-to-face full time.
The plan also says students will be spaced out as much as possible and that face coverings must be worn by all staff, students and visitors where six feet distance isn't possible.
The plan also staggers start and end times to keep less kids on a bus at a time.
You can read the full plan here.
