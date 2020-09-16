Grand Blanc Community Schools will be bringing students and staff back into the classroom.
The board of education approved a tentative plan on Monday, Sept. 14, as Superintendent Clarence Garner wrote in a letter to parents, to safely and methodically reopen classrooms.
The tentative plan includes:
- Follow the advice of our District Nurse Consultants and the Genesee County Health Department
- Watch other face-to-face schools’ results and progress
- Collect feedback from staff and families and communicate any changes to these plans
- Follow strict safety precautions: cleaning procedures, social distancing, and masks for all staff/students
- Make sure one phase is successful before proceeding with the next
The superintendent said the plan is subject to change at any time based on new information.
Children’s Garden, the school district’s licensed childcare facility, was allowed to open this week.
It is providing tuition-based programs for preschool and school-age daytime care.
The school district said the next steps, as requested by the governor, will focus on returning our its most vulnerable and youngest students to a face-to-face environment:
Sept 28: Select Special Education
- Pre-identified self-contained classes of special education students return to face to face (in a hybrid schedule)
- Some special education/diagnostic services would be allowed (by appointment) such as speech and social work
Oct. 5: Young 5/Kindergarten
- Remote Young 5/Kindergarten students may return to face to face for two to three full days per week with busing and meals
Oct. 12: 1st & 2nd Grades
- Remote 1st and 2nd grade students added to face to face hybrid learning for two to three days per week
Oct 19: Select GBHS CTE Classes
- Some Career & Technical Education (CTE Program) classes would return two to three days per week (hands-on essential)
Oct 26: 3rd, 4th, & 5th Grades
- Remote 3rd, 4th & 5th-grade students are added face to face hybrid learning two to three days per week
