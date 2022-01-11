The Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent has announced the high school is going remote starting Thursday, Jan. 13.
The kindergarten through eighth grade and pre-school students will start remote learning on Tuesday Jan. 18. All Grand Blanc Community Schools students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday Jan. 25.
The school district will also extend the mask requirement for students through Feb. 18.
“Having the number of students and teachers that are currently out during exams at the high school would make assessments nearly impossible. January 17 (MLK Jr. Day) and January 24th (records day - staff only report) were previously scheduled days off for students. These four to six days of remote learning will give us a solid 10 days apart to restart with what we hope will be many more healthy students and staff back in the classroom. This also will allow for our district to process updated guidance from MDHHS and GCHD in regards to rule changes on isolation/quarantine for the second semester. Shifting to remote is not easy on anyone, and we did not make this decision lightly. We will continue to evaluate the situation and the need for further contingencies as we navigate these winter months,” said Superintendent Trevor Alward in a letter to parents.
