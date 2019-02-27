A Mid-Michigan community is remembering an incredible little girl.
One year ago, on Feb. 27, 2018, 10-year-old London Eisenbeis died from an undetected heart condition.
Since her death, her family is working to bring awareness to heart conditions and help save lives.
On the anniversary of her death, the Grand Blanc community was transformed into a sea of blue in honor of London. Blue was London’s favorite color.
“She would be amazed that there’s so much love in the community,” said Tina Eisenbeis, London’s mother. “I’m hoping that with the community coming together and coming out like this that it will bring more awareness to AEDs and CPR.”
A pop-up shop and a special London Strong snow drink was at Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc. Money from the items sold will go towards grants that will help put more AEDs into the community.
“The response to it has been absolutely amazing. We’ve had a ton of traffic. We’ve sold a ton of T-shirts,” said Ken Laws, owner of Bubble Bee Tea.
At the Humane Society in Genesee County, where London loved to spend her time, they honored her through her favorite pet.
“She loved animals, all animals, but especially kitties. And they are going to name a cat today. They’re going to name it London,” Eisenbeis said.
“We just wanted to do something special. We’re also having adoption specials in honor of London. We’re just hoping to catch someone who may not know about London and we’re hoping to teach them and have them spread that awareness as well,” said Mary Brooks, with the humane society.
At Myers Elementary School they paid tribute to London through a Zumba dance class. They danced to London’s song.
“We are using the fight song, which is the song we are clinging to when we were hoping she would make it through her ordeal,” Principal Patsy Kato said.
For Eisenbeis, the #LondonStrong blue out honoring her daughter gave her the strength she needed.
“I was dreading today, and this actually helped me so much to see that everybody is celebrating London’s life. It really touches my heart,” she said.
