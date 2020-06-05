On June 4, Lyric Johnson graduated from Grand Blanc high school.
24 hours later, she spoke in front of hundreds of protesters in her hometown at an event she helped organize.
“No human should be more superior than the next and no one life matters more than the next human,” said Johnson.
Johnson is a member of the Black Lives Matter group in Grand Blanc. She told TV5 that she and her friends spent the last week and a half putting this rally together.
“I didn’t expect it to be this big I thought it’s gonna be no more than 50 people but there’s definitely a lot more than 50 and I think that’s really amazing that they’re all coming together to support something like this,” said Jphnson.
Jacolbi Jarrett owns a screen printing business in Grand Blanc and made shirts for the rally. He says he feels like now is the time we could finally see equality & equal rights for black people in America.
“At some point something has to give and I feel like in my lifetime I’m 45 now this seems like it’s going to be a turning point,” said Jarrett.
That’s an opinion Johnson has too, although she admits it won’t happen overnight.
“Today is taking a small step in a bigger change,” said Johnson. “To have a change that’s big like this you have to start small.”
Reporting in Grand Blanc, I’m Jason Fielder for WNEMTV5.
