Michigan gyms can reopen on Thursday, June 25 due to a Federal judge’s ruling.
The lawsuit was filed by The League of Independent Fitness Facilities and Trainers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed an appeal on Friday, June 19.
The US District Judge said gym restrictions did not seem justified at this point as the state has made great progress to control the spread of COVID-19.
Fit Body Bootcamp in Grand Blanc is one of many gyms set to reopen. Staff said they are excited to get back to work.
“There’s just something that’s awesome about being in person and being able to see people and help them out,” said Fitness Coach Tyler Cross. “I’m very excited to get back to it.”
The staff said there will be new safety procedures implemented due to COVID-19.
Derek Noel, fitness coach, said that people could run around the room and exercise, he said the now they will be limited to their own space.
“Now we’re going to have everybody stationery, everybody’s going to have their own square,” Noel said.
Noel said everyone will have their own equipment as well. He said it is to avoid cross-contamination.
“We’re only doing sessions every hour. We’re closing down between every single session to deep clean,” Noel said.
Before COVID-19, the gym had about 40 people in each session. Now, they will be limited to 14 due to social distancing.
When guests walk into the building, they will be given hand sanitizer, their temperature will be taken, and their shoes will be disinfected.
The staff said anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to leave.
“Making sure we all have these systems in place. I really feel like it is going to be conducive to a safe environment for people to work out,” Noel said.
“I’m really hoping that we’re on that downward end and we can kind of resume back to a somewhat normal,” Cross said.
Information on when the court plans to rule on the appeal is unknown. TV5 will update you when that information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.