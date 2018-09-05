Alicia Woollcott is used to making headlines and now she’s featured in a national commercial.
She is featured in Nike’s latest commercial titled “Dream Crazy.”
Alicia appears about 40 seconds into the full commercial released by Nike. In the commercial she is smiling after being crowned homecoming queen.
Her mother, Paula Janine Woollcott, said in a Facebook post that the moment was recreated in California for the commercial.
“I couldn't be prouder! That's my girl with professional athletes...role models everywhere and she is among them,” Paula Woollcott said in her post.
Alicia broke down barriers as a female player on the Grand Blanc Varsity Football Team. She was also crowned homecoming queen.
The recent graduate played semi-pro women’s football and is currently an assistant head coach for the Grand Blanc Varsity Football Team.
