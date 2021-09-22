A student was taken into police custody after a report of a possible firearm sent Grand Blanc High School into lockdown.
On Sept. 22 at 11:45 a.m., the Grand Blanc High School resource officer from the city police department was told by the school district they received a report of a student that brandished a handgun to another student while driving.
The incident happened outside of school, and not on school property, but the student returned to the high school, Grand Blanc Police said.
The Grand Blanc High School campuses went into lockdown as a precaution. When police located the student, they did not find any weapons in their possession.
A realistic-looking BB gun pistol was found in the student’s vehicle in the school parking lot, police said. The student was arrested and brought back to the Grand Blanc Police Department for questioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.