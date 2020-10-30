Grand Blanc Community Schools plans to keep high school students learning at home until January.
The decision was made at a board of education meeting on Oct. 26.
Superintendent Clarence Garner suggested the 6th through 8th-grade students should start their hybrid return of in-person learning on Nov. 30.
While the high school students, 9th through 12th grade, should return Jan. 26.
According to the school district, it's had two new COVID-19 cases at Grand Blanc High School as of Oct. 29.
Data on COVID-19 at Grand Blanc Community Schools can be found on the school district's website.
The school district said most teachers that are giving remote instructions are reporting to their building to teach.
Other staff members are working in-person, including dining services, grounds and maintenance, building and administrative clerical staff, and transportation employees.
Security staff will handle checking employee temperature throughout the district.
Middle and high school sports teams are practicing and competing under guidance from the MHSAA, with health checks, masks, and social distancing rules in place, according to the school district.
The GBHS Marching Band is also reported to be following safety guidelines while practicing and performing.
