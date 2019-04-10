A family is sifting through debris as more than a decade of memories sit covered in ash or reduced to nothing.
A Grand Blanc family of five and their two dogs rushed out of their burning home just in time.
Their community was quick to help them get back on their feet.
“It’s hard to comprehend,” said Amber Nettell.
Nettell is still in shock after a fire gutted her Grand Blanc home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.
“I ran into the house and grabbed the dogs,” Nettell said. “At that point I could smell smoke in the house through the front door but there was no smoke yet. They were at the front door, they got out right away. So you know what the rest of it is just stuff.”
Nettell and her family are salvaging what they can. She says the important thing is everyone is OK.
Given that, Nettell said it’s hard to see 13 years of memories go up in smoke.
“You just have to watch it and that’s the hardest thing,” Nettell said.
The Nettells have a lot of work ahead of them as they try to get their life back to normal and the community is rallying around them to help.
“I know they’ll rally around this family,” said April Paraschos, Nettell’s best friend.
Paraschos started a Facebook page to raise money for the Nettells.
She said it’s the least she can do. Not long ago their roles were reversed.
“Our son was diagnosed with leukemia a year ago and we lived here in the neighborhood, we just moved out two years ago,” Paraschos said. “And Amber has been a huge support to our family. So I can’t help but want to return the favor.”
Paraschos said donations, in the form of gift cards, can be dropped off for the Nettells at Mason Elementary School in Grand Blanc.
The GoFundMe page for the family has already raised more than $5,300.
