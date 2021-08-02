State troopers arrested a man from Grand Blanc for possession of child porn.
Mark Christopher Herrick, 27, was taken into custody after investigators say they learned he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Michigan State Police searched his residence and seized digital evidence from Herrick’s home. He was arraigned on three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime in the 67th District Court on Friday, July 30.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to speak with their children about safely using the internet. Many resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Michigan State Police ICAC Task Force.
Anyone with information on child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipLine.
