A Grand Blanc man surrendered himself to the court following an investigation by Michigan State Police which recovered child sexually abusive material.
Ryne Edward Schafer, 33, was arrested for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Schafer surrendered himself after digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation began when police learned Schafer accessed files on the internet, state police said
Following a search warrant, Schafer was charged with two counts of possession, one count of distribution and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Friday.
State police encourage parents to talk with their children about safe use of the internet and how to stay safe online.
Anyone with information regarding possible child exploitation can report it to the CyberTipLine here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.