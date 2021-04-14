A Grand Blanc man was arrested on child pornography charges.
Bastian Michael Wilhelm, 18, was arrested after an investigation into child sexually abusive material.
Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force began their investigation after they found Wilhelm had been looking at child pornography on his computer, MSP said.
Digital evidence was seized from his home during a search, troopers said.
He was charged with one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned on the charges in the 67th District Court on Tuesday.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine here.
