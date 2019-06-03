A Grand Blanc man, who previously accepted to a plea agreement, faced a jury trial last week instead and was found guilty on multiple criminal charges.
Richard Page was 34 years-old in April of 2016 when he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lapeer.
He was later criminally charged and pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and one count of driving while his license was suspended causing serious injury.
Page’s girlfriend and the mother of his children was also seriously injured. His two children, aged 35 months and 8 months at the time, were in the back seat.
As a result of the 2017 plea agreement Page was sentenced to three to 5 years in prison, but a year ago, Page appealed the plea agreement and was set for a jury trial.
Page faced a jury last week where the prosecutor admitted evidence that Page’s blood alcohol level was significantly higher than twice the legal limit of .08 percent, and that he was driving more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit.
After deliberating for about 45 minutes the jury returned a guilty verdict Friday, May 31st on all criminal counts Page faced.
Instead of the two charges he pleaded guilty to, the jury found Page guilty of multiple counts of child abuse, child endangerment, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and operating a vehicle while his license was suspended causing serious injury.
Page will be sentenced on July 22nd in Lapeer County’s 40th Circuit Court.
