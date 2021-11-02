A Grand Blanc man was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to supervising a multi-million-dollar fraud and kickback scheme involving the UAW health care fund, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Following an investigation by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, 46-year-old Patrick Wittbrodt was sentenced on Tuesday for his involvement in a scheme that targeted the high reimbursement rate paid by Medicare and BCBS for prescription pain cream, scar cream, pain patches, and vitamins.
In addition to his 48-month sentence, Judge Laurie J. Michelson ordered that Wittbrodt be placed on a two-year term of supervised release.
Wittbrodt was also ordered to pay $7,317,173.51 to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as $9002,387.93 in restitution to BCBS.
As part of his plea agreement, Wittbrodt also agreed to forfeit approximately $72,000 seized by federal agents.
According to court documents, Wittbrodt and his co-defendents scheduled times at various UAW meetings to tout the “free” pain cream, scar cream, pain patches, and vitamins to other UAW members, telling them they could avoid prescription drug copay at the pharmacy.
Acceptance of these free medications by other UAW members unknowingly cost their health care fund millions of dollars.
Upon acceptance of these “free” items, Wittbrodt and his co-defendants would then collect the UAW members’ insurance information along with their family members’ insurance information.
According to court documents, Dr. April Tyler of Fenton, one of the co-defendants in this case, authorized the prescriptions for the UAW members and their families.
Dr. Tyler did not establish a valid doctor-patient relationship with any of the UAW members, did not perform a physical exam, and did not determine medical necessity for any of the prescriptions she wrote for the UAW members or their families. The prescriptions, therefore, were not legally eligible for reimbursement from the insurance companies.
Dr. Tyler also pre-signed prescription forms and allowed defendants to choose which patches, creams, and vitamins to write on their prescriptions.
Wittbrodt then directed the prescriptions to various pharmacies, who would fill them, bill the UAW members’ insurance, and pay a monetary kickback to Wittbrodt. He would then provide remuneration to his co-defendants from the kickbacks he received.
These prescriptions were periodically re-filled and/or re-billed, regardless of whether the UAW member had requested a refill or not.
“The unlawful actions of these defendants diverted taxpayer dollars and medications from patients who actually needed them in order to line their own pockets, “Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute health care fraud and hold those who commit it accountable.”
A third defendant, Jeffrey Fillmore is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.