A Grand Blanc man has been sentenced to prison for swindling people out of millions of dollars in a fraudulent financial investment scheme.
Jason Bescoe, 48, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of embezzlement more than $100,000. On May 29, he was sentenced to serve up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
Bescoe swindled at least 10 clients of more than $4 million, Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The investigation began in 2017 when the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about Bescoe and allegations he was embezzling money from clients who trusted him with their financial investments, the prosecutor's office said.
Numerous search warrants were obtained for homes, businesses, and bank records for multiple state and national financial institutions and brokerage houses.
“Embezzlement cases can be complex with thousands of documents and records to sort through, analyze, and piece together,” Leyton said. “I am pleased that with a lot of hard work by my staff and investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff Office’s Elder Abuse Task Force we were able to convict Jason Bescoe and hold him accountable for his actions while at the same time securing restitution for victims who had stood to lose a lot of their hard earned money.”
