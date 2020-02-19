An out of this world experience at Grand Blanc East Middle School
“I'm super proud my kids worked really hard in class,” science teacher Angie Bussinger said.
And that hard work paid off. Granting over 300 8th graders the opportunity to communicate with astronaut Jessica Meir on the International Space Station.
“The fact that they get to speak to a female astronaut in space is a huge opportunity to them especially the young girls who want to pursue a serious career in the science field,” Bussinger said.
One of those young girls Alayna Broome is the reason this was possible. She was named the winner of an "Opening Doors in Space" contest. She was chosen out of 3,000 entries. Her mother was speechless
“Words can’t even explain it,” her mother Brooke Gallegiy said. “There's no words just a sense of pride.”
Although she’s unsure if her daughter will pursue a career in science. One thing's for sure, she's a change maker.
“She's excited about everything, she can make a change in any aspect of our world,” Gallegiy said.
Congressman Dan Kildee, who’s been a space fan since he was a kid, also got a chance to witness the live Q&A.
“This makes me proud of my own community, that we have students that are engaged and creative like this,” Kildee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.