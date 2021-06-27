A mid-Michigan man will represent the United States in two different races at the Tokyo Olympics.
Grant Fisher already qualified in the 10,000-meter run, Sunday he earned a spot in the 5,000-meter race.
The Grand Blanc native finished in 2nd place in the finals of the Olympic time trials, with a time just over 13 minutes and 27 seconds.
Fisher is a 12-time all-American at Stanford University, and is a 2017 NCAA outdoor champion in the 5000-meter run.
