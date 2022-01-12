Grand Blanc Community Schools, one of mid-Michigan's largest districts, is now like a handful of others temporarily reverting back to virtual learning.
In a letter sent to parents Tuesday night, the superintendent said the number of COVID-19 cases they have seen in the first few weeks of the new year is alarming.
"I didn't care for it too much because it's hard for us working parents to get daycare especially with COVID and everything going around," said Kristy Thomas, parent.
The high school goes virtual Thursday while kindergarten through eighth grade and preschool students begin this Tuesday. Classes are scheduled to return in person on Jan. 25.
Despite any hardship this presents, Thomas supports the move.
"We only had like three busses running all week. And other than that, I just think it's better for the kids to be at home for a little bit, get the school clean, get everybody healthy again," Thomas said.
Thomas has two kids attending school in Grand Blanc.
"We're just going to stay at home and work on our work and get everything done, try to stay healthy so they can go all back to school," Thomas said.
She said the news of the decision was met with mixed reviews.
"My son is really upset about it. He don't like not going to school. My daughter, she don't care. She'll do it online, she'll do it in school, but it's a lot for the kids," Thomas said.
Grand Blanc Community Schools is also extending its kindergarten through 12th grade mask requirement through at least Feb. 18. Thomas would like to see this continue the rest of the school year.
"I think they should keep them on just so all these kids and everybody don't keep getting sick and it kind of protects them a little better," Thomas said.
For now, Thomas said she will roll with the punches while holding on to the thought of better days.
"I hope that this all clears up," Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.