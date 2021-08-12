Effective immediately all students in kindergarten through sixth grade in Genesee County will be required to mask up.

The order to mask up in schools comes from the county health department a day after the State Board of Education chose to take a hands-off approach on the mask and vaccine controversy.

School mask mandate

"We don't want people, kids, to have to go in quarantine. We don't want to have to have children ordered to stay at home," said Pamela Hackert, Medical Health Officer at the Genesee County Health Department.

The health department said masking up will help students go back to school safely. Parents in Grand Blanc have mixed emotions on bringing masks back into the classroom.

"It makes me nervous," said Ashley Coon, Grand Blanc School District parent.

"I think it's a great idea," said Judy Schunot, Grand Blanc School District grandmother.

"I think it's unfortunate that they had to do it," said Dave Nyholm, Grand Blanc School District parent.

Coon's daughter starts third grade this fall. She said the county order makes her wonder if this is the beginning of another restriction-filled school year.

"Since the middle of her first-grade year, she's not been able to go face to face the whole time, they've had to wear masks, they don't really get to play with their friends the way that they used to. It's just sad to me," Coon said.

Nyholm would prefer masks be optional.

"I wish it was up to the parents and personal choice, but I guess that's what we have to do," Nyholm said.

Schunot said she is all for it.

"I wish everyone would look at the bigger picture. That we're all trying to be safe and we're trying to keep our loved ones safe," Schunot said.

Regardless of which side they are on, the parents can agree one thing.

"I just hope that the kids have a successful school year," Schunot said.