A Mid-Michigan park is set to get some serious investment.
Creasey Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township is getting $50,000 for upgrades.
“That one tournament in July generates over $400,000 impact in one weekend,” said Jamie Weasel, assistant director for Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation.
Weasel is talking about the Firestix Softball Tournament, which has been played at the park for the past several years. Recent deterioration of the fields was putting the event at risk.
“They’re made out of some kind of diamond dust slag material. It’s hard to slide and it blows away. Not easy to level and we have drainage issues,” Weasel said.
Weasel said the cost of the upgrades is no small price tag, possibly upward of $150,000.
Weasel says it will be a team effort to pay for it with money kicked in from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Genesee County and millages passed by Grand Blanc taxpayers.
“I’m glad because we get really busy from all that,” said Mark Franks, manager at the Grand Blanc Big Boy.
No one is happier than the businesses who rely on this event every year, like Franks.
“A lot of the younger people come get shakes, burgers, French fries, things like that to be able to sit down in the cool air conditioning after playing ball all day. I know what it’s like, I’m a ball player,” Franks said.
The parks and recreation department is also chipping in money to transform the diamonds.
“We get people that come from three different states and Canada to this event and we just wanna improve the fields for our community, little league for the whole family, girls softball,” Weasel said.
Weasel said they could break ground at this park as early as the end of the summer.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners estimates the Firestix tournament books up an estimated 800 hotel rooms.
The event is scheduled for the first weekend in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.