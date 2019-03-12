The Grand Blanc Police Department is warning residents of a spoofing scam.
Scammers are using technology to clone the department's phone number, 810-694-1111, to make calls.
"If you receive a call from our phone number claiming to be someone representing the IRS, then it is a scammer trying to defraud you," the department said on its Facebook page.
The department said those types of calls would not come from them or any local agency.
