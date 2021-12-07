An eighth grader may be facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a mid-Michigan school.
School officials and police were notified of the threat toward Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Blanc on Friday, Dec. 3.
The suspect, a male eighth grade student, allegedly made the threat on Snapchat.
Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe said the student did not pose an immediate threat and had no intention of carrying out the threat.
The information has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office where it will be determined if an arrest warrant is necessary.
Lipe said his department has increased police presence around all schools in Grand Blanc following the deadly Oxford shooting.
