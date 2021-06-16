The city of Grand Blanc Police Department is looking for a suspect who broke into a residence across form Physicians Park between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect stole multiple power tools and a firearm after entering the detached garage. The suspect is described as having short gray hair and a mustache according to police.
Neighbors believe the suspect drives a dark colored SUV and is also known to ride a blue bike with a basket in the front.
If anyone has any information, they can call 810-694-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.