The Grand Blanc Police Department is warning residents of a scam that uses local police department phone numbers.
Police said the scammers claim there is a warrant for your arrest and will demand you pay money over the phone or an officer will come to your home and arrest you.
Anyone who does receives a phone call like this should hang up the phone.
“If you ever get a phone call like this, please let them know that you are going to verify this information by hanging up and calling the police department directly,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
